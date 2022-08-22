Titans partner with Saint Thomas hospitals to provide private nursing stations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have partnered with Ascension Saint Thomas to create the Mamava Lactation Pod, a private place for mothers to breastfeed or pump while attending events at Nissan Stadium.

The private stations will be located in the Wesley Mortgage Club entrance lobby.

“We are so excited to partner with the Titans on this necessary addition to Nissan Stadium,” said Kristen Toth, Vice President of Women’s and Children’s Services at Ascension Saint Thomas. “This will give mothers the privacy they deserve and the resources to safely breastfeed and pump breast milk for their babies in a clean and comfortable space.”

The 50-square-foot, standalone pods are wheelchair accessible and are equipped with a table and two built-in benches. The pods also feature a mirror, shelves, a Bluetooth SmartLock and a charging station.

The pods can be accessed through the Mamava app and are on a first-come, first-served basis. The app will notify users when the pod is available.

“Our valued partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas goes back decades, and we are excited to work with them in offering Moms a new resource as they attend Titans games and other events in Nissan Stadium,” said Kate Guerra, Titans Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “We hope this addition will make events even more comfortable and seamless for mothers.”

The Mamava Lactation Pods are available now.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.