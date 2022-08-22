Officer struck at BNA when woman drives around barrier

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An officer with Nashville International Airport Police was hit by a car that drove around a barrier late Sunday night.

According to police at the scene, a woman driving a black sedan ignored a road block barrier on Donelson Pike and went around it, hitting a BNA officer in the process. The officer was standing outside of his patrol vehicle when the woman hit him.

The officer was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The woman was arrested after crashing her car into a fence.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.