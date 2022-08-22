Mount Juliet Police: 21-year-old crashes into 3 vehicles, including 2 patrol cars

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly crashed into two parked police vehicles and a civilian car.

The crash happened on Sunday evening around 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of Alsdale Drive. Officers were called to a home by a family member of a person who was involved in a domestic-related incident. When officers arrived, they found a “disorderly” 21-year-old man who was refusing to leave a pick-up truck in the driveaway. He then allegedly abruptly drove away in the truck through neighbors’ yards and back into the police officers and their parked patrol vehicles. The officers were on foot and had to move out of the suspect’s path. Mount Juliet Police said the officers were unharmed.

The 21-year-old was injured after he crashed into the second police vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and Mount Juliet Police added that no one else was harmed during the incident.

An adult male is in-custody after purposely driving a truck into two parked police vehicles & a civilian car as officers were investigating a domestic-related incident on Alsdale Dr. Officers on foot, having to move out of the suspect’s path, were unharmed. pic.twitter.com/iQi2BwJzMM — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) August 22, 2022

