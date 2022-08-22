Millersville PD search for man who hit officer during traffic stop

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are looking for a man who allegedly hit an officer with his car during a traffic stop while driving away.

On Aug. 22, around 2:20 a.m., a Millersville Police Department officer noticed a vehicle driving south on Louisville Highway at 55 miles per hour in a 40-mph speed zone.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and the driver of the vehicle was identified as 29-year-old Alvin Stokes Jr. While talking with Stokes, the officer could smell a strong odor or marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The officer called for backup and asked Stokes to exit the vehicle, however, he failed to comply, according to Millersville Police.

Stokes allegedly began to actively resist and rolled up his windows telling officers he would not be getting out. After several attempts at officers trying to open the car door, Stokes put his car in drive and yelled “profanities” while turning his wheel sharply toward where officers were standing.

One of the officers saw that another officer, Wendell Harris, was about to be hit by Stokes’ vehicle. Officer Trey Burroughs grabbed hold of Harris’ bulletproof vest and pulled him away from the vehicle.

Stokes hit Officer Harris in his left knee resulting in an injury. Officers then chased Stokes through a parking lot of several convenience stores near exit 98 of I-65, where he allegedly drove recklessly making figure eights through the area of the fuel pumps and several patrol vehicles were nearly hit. Stokes then drove north Louisville Highway reaching speeds of 100 mph. His vehicle finally came to a stop in the parking lot of 1262 Louisville Hwy where he left the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

Millersville Police Officers spent several hours searching for Stokes. The search continued until police received information he was no longer in the area.

Harris was taken to a local hospital. Millersville police said that if Officer Burroughs did not take quick action, Officer Harris would have been severely injured.

Stokes is wanted for aggravated assault, felony evading, speeding and reckless endangerment.

Officials believe Stokes is in the Metro Nashville-Davidson County area. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Stokes, they should contact Detective Jason Perry by calling 615-859-2758.

