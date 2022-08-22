LIVE: Mayor Cooper, Nashville planning department unveils Imagine East Bank Draft Vision Plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Nashville Planning Department are set to unveil the Imagine East Bank Draft Vision Plan, which is the result of over 18 months of planning by Metro entities and partners, at 2 p.m.

The plan includes robust community engagement to envision a future of “vibrant, thriving neighborhoods where hundreds of acres of asphalt sit today,” according to Nashville city leaders. Monday’s announcement launches the next phase of extensive community engagement, working toward a final plan that will create a more accessible, connected and livable Nashville for all.

