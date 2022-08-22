Lawrenceburg firefighters battle fire at Furniture store in Lawrence County

LEOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lawrenceburg Firefighters have been battling a fire at Story & Lee Furniture, according to WLX Radio.

Emergency crews including firefighters from Ethridge, Leoma, Gandy, Center Point and New Prospect all joined Lawrenceburg crews. 50 responder service units were called to support the firefighters.

WLX said sources indicated the fire broke out on the southern side of the furniture’s facility on Sunday evening. No injuries were reported, according WLX.

The scene remains active and drivers in the area along Highway 43 should expect delays while crews continue to work the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.