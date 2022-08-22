LaVergne High School math teacher passes away

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools announced that a math teacher at LaVergne High School passed away on Sunday morning.

Rutherford County Schools said in a Facebook post that Christina Manley was a top-notch teacher and natural leader who made an impact and was loved by many students and coworkers.

Manley served as the PLC and math lead at LHS and in 2019 she was named a state-level finalist for a Presidential Award for excellence in mathematics and science.

Rutherford County Schools will have counselors at the school on Monday as a resource for students and employees.

