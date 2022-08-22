Interstate shut down for tractor-trailer crash in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were transported to the hospital when a tractor-trailer rolled off the interstate on Monday morning.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the semi-truck overturned on I-40 East at the I-24 merger and slid into the shoulder. The crash caused diesel leak and injuries to three people. They were transported to Ascension St. Thomas Hospital in Midtown.

The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. on Monday. I-40 East reopened around 12:15 p.m.

The truck was hauling a trailer full of frozen foods, according to TDOT.

I-40 East is CLOSED in Nashville just beyond Exit 211B. 40EB traffic is being diverted onto 24WB (211A Exit). The on ramp from 2nd and 4th Ave to 40EB is also CLOSED. pic.twitter.com/0QYF4q9QYO — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) August 22, 2022

