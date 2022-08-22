Interstate shut down for tractor-trailer crash in South Nashville

The interstate remained closed for several hours as crews worked to cleanup the diesel and assist the injured.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were transported to the hospital when a tractor-trailer rolled off the interstate on Monday morning.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the semi-truck overturned on I-40 East at the I-24 merger and slid into the shoulder. The crash caused diesel leak and injuries to three people. They were transported to Ascension St. Thomas Hospital in Midtown.

The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. on Monday. I-40 East reopened around 12:15 p.m.

The truck was hauling a trailer full of frozen foods, according to TDOT.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

