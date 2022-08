GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you live in Gallatin, your trash pickup could be delayed this week, according to a city Facebook post.

The delay comes after a fire at the Sumner Resource Authority, the post said.

City staff says to put your trash as usual, and it’ll be picked up as soon as possible.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

