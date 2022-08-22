First Alert Forecast: A mix of clouds and sunshine with warm temperatures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A cloudy start to our Monday, and a few spots will have to dodge a shower or some drizzle early into the morning hours.

The rest of our day will feature clouds slowly breaking for some afternoon sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Another very isolated shower, mainly in southern Middle Tennessee, is possible this afternoon.

We’ll see more all-day sunshine tomorrow with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon.

Temperatures are going to make a run at 90 Wednesday afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a small chance at a pop-up rain shower in the afternoon.

Another stray shower cannot be ruled out on Thursday, but not everyone is going to see rain. More clouds during the day will keep things a touch cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

On Friday, temperatures will make another run at 90 in the afternoon.

A shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday and Sunday afternoon but looking like much of the area will stay dry. It will continue to warm up through the weekend with highs in the lower 90s.

