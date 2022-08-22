Demand for monkeypox vaccine remains high as White House releases large supply

The Department of Health and Human Services is making 1.8 million additional doses available across the country.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - States will now be allowed to tap into a new stockpile of the monkeypox vaccine as demand increases

Because of the limited supply, Metro Health has a long wait list for the vaccine and have been administering 12 shots per day.

Now that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is accelerating its national vaccine strategy, more shots are likely to be available soon.

Metro Health is training their staff to administer the monkey pox vaccine intradermally, which means they will inject the vaccine just under the skin.

“Because it is not something that is commonly seen with vaccines, and we want to make sure that all of our safety protocols are followed and that our nurses are familiar and comfortable administering the vaccine through the intradermal route,” explained Rachel Franklin from Metro Health.

Metro health department has been getting roughly 100 phone calls a day from people wanting the vaccine.

They are saving their limited supply for people of high risk and may have had close contact with an infected person.

So far, there have been more than 50 monkeypox cases in Davidson County.

