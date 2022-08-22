Arrests made in Hendersonville church theft case

Two people accused of stealing items from a Hendersonville church have been arrested, according...
Two people accused of stealing items from a Hendersonville church have been arrested, according to police.(Hendersonville PD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people accused of stealing items from a church in Hendersonville last week have been arrested.

Sabastian Spencer, 20 , and Danielle Salvato, 19, were charged with burglary and theft under $1,000.

On Aug. 18, the Hendersonville Police Department began an investigation for a church burglary in the 200 block of Indian Lake Road. The investigation showed Spencer and Salvato had located an open door, entered the church, and stole several items, according to police.

Spencer and Salvato are scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14. Police ask anyone with information on this case, please call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Photo of Alvin Stokes and his vehicle he used to allegedly hit the cop and during the chase.
Millersville PD search for man who hit officer during traffic stop
Nashville skyline in January 2021.
LIVE: Mayor Cooper, Nashville planning department unveils Imagine East Bank Draft Vision Plan
WSMV semi crash
Interstate shut down for tractor-trailer crash in South Nashville
WSMV semi crash
Semi crash closes I-40 East