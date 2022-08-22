Arrests made in Hendersonville church theft case

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people accused of stealing items from a church in Hendersonville last week have been arrested.

Sabastian Spencer, 20 , and Danielle Salvato, 19, were charged with burglary and theft under $1,000.

On Aug. 18, the Hendersonville Police Department began an investigation for a church burglary in the 200 block of Indian Lake Road. The investigation showed Spencer and Salvato had located an open door, entered the church, and stole several items, according to police.

Spencer and Salvato are scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14. Police ask anyone with information on this case, please call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.