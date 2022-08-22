20-year-old Memphis woman dies fatal two-car crash in North Nashville


Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old Memphis woman was killed after a two-car crash on West Trinity Lane in North Nashville.

The crash happened on Saturday night. Hudson was in the front passenger seat in a Hyundai Elantra going westbound when the car was hit by an offset head-on crash by a Nissan Juke.

Hudson and the driver of the Nissan were both taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hudson later died.

The four other occupants of the Hyundai were also taken to a hospital.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said there were no signs of impairment at the scene on the part of either driver involved.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunday evening news update
Sunday evening news update
Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening weather update
A car crashed into this house, killing an 18-month-old baby.
18-month-old dies after car crashes into Morristown home, police say
One of the patrol cars the suspect drove into on Alsdale Drive.
Mount Juliet Police: 21-year-old crashes into 3 vehicles, including 2 patrol cars