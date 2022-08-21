Coffee County Sheriff’s Office investigate ‘possible threat’ towards county schools


Coffee County Sheriff's Department logo
Coffee County Sheriff's Department logo
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a “possible threat” directed towards Coffee County Schools on social media.

Coffee County officials have been looking into the threat and are attempting to find the person or people responsible for the post.

Officials said the threat was not made toward a specific school, however, school administrators were made aware and security will be heightened at the schools.

The Coffee County Sherriff’s Office posted this statement on their Facebook page:

“If anyone has any information concerning this threat or knows the individual whose Twitter ID is shown below, please notify Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Sergeant James Sherrill at 931-728-3591 or your local law enforcement. As further information becomes available, updates will be posted.”

Coffee County Sheriff's Office investigating possible school threat and are trying to figure...
Coffee County Sheriff's Office investigating possible school threat and are trying to figure out information on the Twitter ID.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

