Two women and dog rescued from apartment fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters rescued two people from an apartment fire Friday afternoon.

Officials said two units from Stations four, three, and one were on the scene of a structure fire at the Regency Square Apartments located at 1761 Ashland City Road.

Crews rescued two women who were residents in the apartment along with a dog. Montgomery County EMS then transported them for smoke inhalation, and the dog was administered oxygen at the scene and is expected to be okay.

Officials said they believe the fire began in the kitchen and added that firefighters worked quickly to extinguish and confine the fire to the room of origin.

Crews investigate apartment fire (Clarksville Fire)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.