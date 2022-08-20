Touchdown Friday Night: Week One

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football fans across Middle Tennesse came together this week to kick off the Fall 2022-2023 football season.

On Friday, Page Varsity Football won their non-conference game against Fairview Football with a score of 19 to 0.

Riverdale High School Football took home the win against Franklin with a score of 14 to 10.

On Friday, Brentwood won their game against Blackman with a score of 23 to 14.

Franklin Road Academy took home the win Friday against Nashville Christian with a score of 29 to 24.

Despite their coach being away for the game, Christ Presbyterian Academy beat Independence High School with a score of 42 to 24.

On Thursday, Cane Ridge won their away game against Pearl-Cohn with a score of 17 to 14.

Nolensville led the charge Friday night against Battle Ground Academy with a score of 31 to 14.

On Friday, Gallatin took home the win against Mount Juliet with a score of 27 to 18.

Montgomery Bell Academy beat Ravenwood Friday night with a score of 49 to 21.

