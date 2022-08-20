TBI charges man in connection to 2021 fire investigation

CELINA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation charged a man Friday with Arson and Vandalism.

TBI officials said fire investigators responded to a fire in December 2021 in the 400 block of Goolsby Lane in Celina. Throughout the investigation, agents developed information that identified 37-year-old Michael Wallace as the individual responsible for the fire.

On Friday, the Jackson County Grand Jury returned indictments against Wallace, charging him with one count of Arson and one count of Vandalism between $10,000-$60,000. He was taken into custody and booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.