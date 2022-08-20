SCHS student charged after allegedly threatening other students

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Stewart County High School student was charged Tuesday after being accused of threatening other students.

Stewart County Schools Director Mike Craig said that someone reported that a threat was made against students at SCHS. Sheriff officials said the incident was regarding a list of students being texted around the school. No further information concerning what the list said has been released.

School Resource Officers were notified and quickly identified the student responsible for the threat. The Stewart County Sheriff was also immediately made aware of the incident; the student was then located and charged.

Craig said that the school system made a post on social media to inform parents and to try and mitigate the impact of rumors; however, because of the late hour of the completion of the investigation and the spread of misinformation, a phone message was not sent out that evening.

No further information has been released due to the responsible party being a juvenile.

