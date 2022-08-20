Police look for man who went missing over month ago
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who went missing over a month ago.
Officials said they are looking for 43-year-old Joshua Kyle Herrington, who was reported missing out of Sumner County. Joshua was last seen on July 8 in Gallatin, TN. Police believe he may be in the Gallatin, Portland, and Davidson County areas.
Joshua is 5′ 11″, weighing 150 lbs, and has short brown/gray hair, brown eyes, and possibly a goatee.
Anyone with information regarding Joshua’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective B. Carter at 615-442-1865
