Police look for man who went missing over month ago

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who went missing over a month ago.

Officials said they are looking for 43-year-old Joshua Kyle Herrington, who was reported missing out of Sumner County. Joshua was last seen on July 8 in Gallatin, TN. Police believe he may be in the Gallatin, Portland, and Davidson County areas.

Joshua is 5′ 11″, weighing 150 lbs, and has short brown/gray hair, brown eyes, and possibly a goatee.

Anyone with information regarding Joshua’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective B. Carter at 615-442-1865

