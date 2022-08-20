Police look for man who went missing over month ago


Missing Sumner County man
Missing Sumner County man(Sumner county PD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who went missing over a month ago.

Officials said they are looking for 43-year-old Joshua Kyle Herrington, who was reported missing out of Sumner County. Joshua was last seen on July 8 in Gallatin, TN. Police believe he may be in the Gallatin, Portland, and Davidson County areas.

Joshua is 5′ 11″, weighing 150 lbs, and has short brown/gray hair, brown eyes, and possibly a goatee.

Anyone with information regarding Joshua’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective B. Carter at 615-442-1865

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law
High School in Stewart County
SCHS student charged after allegedly threatening other students
Crews investigate apartment fire
Two women and dog rescued from apartment fire
Friday evening news update
Friday evening news update