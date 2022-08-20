Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville following car crash


Crash in Clarksville
Crash in Clarksville
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police began investigating a car wreck on Friday night on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway near Fire Station Road in Clarksville.

CPD said the crash occurred at 5:15 p.m., involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was life-flighted to Nashville, and their injuries status is unknown now.

Officials shut down eastbound MLK Parkway between Trough Springs Road and Fire Station Road. Drivers have been asked to find alternative routes at this time.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are on the scene to investigate the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we learn more.

