GRAPHIC: Police investigate shots fired at high school football game

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were detained at a high school football game after several shots were fired in the parking lot Friday evening.

Clarksville Police told us shots were fired at the West Creek High School football game against Northeast High School in Clarksville Friday evening.

Police are not letting fans leave the stadium, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Authorities are still investigating.

This is a breaking news story, and we will update the story as we learn more.

