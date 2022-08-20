Friday Night Football showcases Waverly’s recovery from deadly floods

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school football team broke in their new field Friday after their old field was washed away by the devastating Waverly floods in 2021.

For the hometown team, the Wavery Tigers, playing on the turf against the Camden Lions for the first time since the deadly floods was a gamechanger. It was something the Waverly High School football team had been waiting for since their school was damaged during the fatal Waverly floods in August of 2021.

“A year ago, you know, we left Camden on a high and win, and within 24 hours, all of our lives changed,” parent Amanda Maples told us. “We lost our home. We lost everything in it.

Twenty people died during the devastating floods that swept through Waverly and other parts of Humphrey’s County. Amanda and her family were a part of the many who lost everything.

“For us, you know, losing everything they worked for extracurricular wise, football means everything to them, schools means everything to them, so it was a lot for us to take on, so for us to play back at home to see this crowd and to see the Tiger pride again,” Maples said.

Waverly Tigers fan Valerie Fuller told us that under the Friday night lights, there is a sense of pride for the Waverly community that has been through so much.

“Getting the field ready, a bunch of ladies from the quarterback club was out her painting. It’s great to be back. It is a big game and a huge rivalry; it always has been between Waverly and Camden, the battle of the bridge,” Fuller said.

Fuller added that the community looks forward to a successful season without forgetting the past.

