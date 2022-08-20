Crews respond to victim trapped in grain silo


*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple Lawerence County agencies responded to reports of a person trapped in a grain silo Saturday.

Lawerence County officials told us the victim fell 40 feet into the grain silo. They are now buried under approximately four to six feet of grain.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news update; we will update the story as we learn more.

