Trial set for Whiskey Row security guards involved in Dallas Barrett’s death


By Marissa Sulek
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A trial date has been set for some of the security guards accused of killing Dallas Barrett.

Barrett is the 22-year-old man police said died of asphyxia after he was held down by seven men at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row last August.

Three of those men, Dylan Larocca, Tarrell Gray and Jaelen Maxwell, will face trial beginning Feb. 27, 2023.

They each face one count of reckless aggravated assault resulting in death and second count of reckless homicide. Count 1 could result in a 15-year maximum sentence unless they have no prior convictions. Count 2 could result in a 12-year maximum sentence unless they have no prior convictions.

“I’m very happy with the way this was handled,” Tammy Barrett, Dallas Barrett’s mother, said. “I knew about it ahead of time. I’m very thankful to the DA’s office, the way they are putting it together. I’m also very thankful with how quickly the court date is coming. I know some people are waiting years. We’ve got actually a little over six months.”

The other four security guards will be tried separately later.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Mark Watkins, one of the seven accused of killing Dallas Barrett, was in court on Wednesday on...
Whiskey Row security guard on probation the night Dallas Barrett died
Seven people were indicted in the death of 22-year-old Dallas Jordan Barrett on Aug. 16, 2021,...
7 indicted in connection to Whiskey Row death
Family members were able to see one of the men accused of killing Dallas Barrett. Barrett is...
Whiskey Row bouncer accused of murdering Dallas Barrett says it was his first day on the job

Latest News

Trial set for Whiskey Row security guards involved in Dallas Barrett’s death
Trial set for Whiskey Row security guards involved in Dallas Barrett’s death
Snapchat to let parents monitor kids' activity
Snapchat launches new transparency feature after parents’ outrage
Increase in car repossessions in Nashville
Car repos surge as some car owners struggle to make payments
Increase in car repossessions in Nashville
Increase in car repossessions in Nashville