Trial set for Whiskey Row security guards involved in Dallas Barrett’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A trial date has been set for some of the security guards accused of killing Dallas Barrett.

Barrett is the 22-year-old man police said died of asphyxia after he was held down by seven men at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row last August.

Three of those men, Dylan Larocca, Tarrell Gray and Jaelen Maxwell, will face trial beginning Feb. 27, 2023.

They each face one count of reckless aggravated assault resulting in death and second count of reckless homicide. Count 1 could result in a 15-year maximum sentence unless they have no prior convictions. Count 2 could result in a 12-year maximum sentence unless they have no prior convictions.

“I’m very happy with the way this was handled,” Tammy Barrett, Dallas Barrett’s mother, said. “I knew about it ahead of time. I’m very thankful to the DA’s office, the way they are putting it together. I’m also very thankful with how quickly the court date is coming. I know some people are waiting years. We’ve got actually a little over six months.”

The other four security guards will be tried separately later.

