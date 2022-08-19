Tennessee woman wins $1 million after stopping for a biscuit

TN Lottery Logo
TN Lottery Logo(Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A quick stop for a morning biscuit turned into a monumental event for a woman in Unionville.

In addition to her biscuit, the woman walked out with a lottery ticket worth $1 million.

“I was yelling and carrying on,” said Tennessee Lottery winner Tara W. “We had to send a photo of the ticket to show our kids because they didn’t believe me.”

The lucky winning ticket was purchased at Three Corner’s Market in Unionville.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV cheesecake
Black Business Month: TJ's Cheesecake Chronicles
WSMV home break-in
Nashville woman shaken after home break-in
WSMV home break-in
Home break-in rattles family
Financial assistance available for Waverly flood victims.
Grant money for victims of Waverly flooding in August 2021