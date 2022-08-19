Shooting between three men leaves one dead in Madison
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting from Thursday night at a condominium community in Madison.
According to police, three men were involved in an argument at a home on Jenna Lee Circle around 9:30 p.m. when things escalated and shots were fired. All three men were shot in the exchange and one of them died.
Police reportedly are not looking for a suspect in this shooting.
