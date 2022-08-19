School bus crashes into power pole in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police were forced to close part of a main thoroughfare on Friday morning after a school bus crashed into a power pole, sending electrical lines onto the road.

According to FPD, a school bus wrecked into a power pole on Murfreesboro Road around 6:30 a.m. and power lines were laying across lanes of traffic. They confirmed the school bus did not contain any children when the incident occurred.

FPD closed Murfreesboro Road from Mack Hatcher Memorial Parkway to downtown Franklin until crews were able to remove the dangerous power lines from the road and tow the bus away.

Here is a look at the scene as crews work to remove the bus and downed wires so we can reopen the road. pic.twitter.com/xV3bBqgKil — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) August 19, 2022

