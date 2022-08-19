Police: One killed, two injured during attempted robbery

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a fatal, targeted shooting of a 29-year-old on Thursday night on Jenna Lee Circle.

MNPD Homicide Unit detectives said the initial investigation indicated the 29-year-old and a 32-year-old friend, Ronald Russell, was at the location in an attempt to rob a 30-year-old man when the exchange of gunfire began.

The 29-year-old was struck multiple times during an exchange of gunfire and later transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he died. Police said efforts are being made to notify his next of kin at this time.

Authorities said the 30-year-old, Trent Hull, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is now in critical but stable condition. Russell reported walking into General Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder. He has been charged with attempted especially aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

After a search warrant was executed at the location on Friday, many narcotics were found inside the residence. Additionally, two firearms and two shell casings were found at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

