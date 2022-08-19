Nashville woman shaken after home break-in

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is feeling unsafe in her Bellevue apartment after she said it was broken into and several personal items were stolen.

Elizabeth Fort said someone threw a huge rock through the glass door of her 12-year old daughter’s bedroom at Aventura Bellevue Apartments, just minutes after she left for school on Monday, August 15.

“The neighbor’s Ring camera at 8:15 picked up glass shattering and like a loud crash,” Fort said

She couldn’t believe her ears when her fiance called to tell her.

“My fiancé gets home at about 4:15 and he called me as soon as he got home and he said somebody robbed us and I was, like, ‘no,’” Fort remembered. “Like, I just, literally, didn’t believe him...until he sent me a picture of the glass shattered all over the bedroom floor,” Fort said.

A scary situation for this mother, given her daughter could have been inside that morning.

“It was literally 4 mins after she left. She could have been there when they came in,” she said.

Fort said they stole three TVs, her daughter’s Nintendo Switch and a piggy bank containing roughly $60.

“They threw our clothes everywhere. Drawers everywhere just ransacked the whole place basically,” Fort said. “I felt violated. Like somebody came in our personal space, where we live. Went through our clothes, paperwork. Just touched, literally, everything we own and it’s a very uneasy feeling.”

Fort said she reached out to the apartment complex’s leasing office and has not received any confirmation on when the sliding glass door will be replaced.

“I was concerned about the door being fixed so my daughter can sleep in her bedroom that night and she was, like, ‘I don’t know what you want me to do,’” Fort said. “‘We have to order a piece of glass, I don’t know how long that’s going to take.’ So...in the meantime we’re just going to put a piece of plywood up there,” she added.

Fort said she wants to feel safe again and for her complex to do their job.

“Just for them to be held accountable and for them to do their jobs and make sure that people’s homes are safe to live in,” Fort said.

When asked about how they are handling the situation, the management team at Aventura Bellevue sent this statement:

Our apartment management staff spoke to the residents, contacted the police and made a temporary repair using plywood until a replacement door can be installed. Utilizing plywood in this type of situation is standard practice when a door or window cannot be replaced immediately. We have ordered a replacement door and this information has been communicated to our residents.

