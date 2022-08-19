Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine.

Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.

“Nobody else can say they’re number one,” Fire District Chief Chris Downing said, adding he’s proud to lead the magazine’s busiest station in America. “We’ve been chasing it for six or seven years… I think it’s a testament to the guys and girls [who] work here. The hard work they put in, the dedication they give, and how seriously they take saving lives and protecting property.”

Firefighter and EMT Patrick Brown said he’s proud to work at the fire station, too. He estimates he’s responded to close to 1,000 calls this year alone.

“We take a lot of pride being the guys that take care of this,” Brown said. “The calls, you know, they mount up, but you still have to take pride in every one of them.”

Firehouse Magazine compiled a list of busiest stations, based on those who self-submitted call reports. Nashville Fire Station 9 responded to 35,958 calls in 2021, more than 7,000 more than the runner up.

The rebuild of Fire Station 2 downtown promises some relief, but Downing assures they aren’t asking for it.

“They want to be here. They hang their hat on being busy,” he said. “They wont hesitate to risk their lives to save yours.”

For the full list of busiest fire stations in America, click here .

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.