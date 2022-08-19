Nashville Fire crews search for teen in Stones River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews began looking for a teenager Friday who was last seen in Stones River while preparing to fish with his father.

Officials said the teen was seen entering the water but did not resurface.

The Stones River Greenway is blocked off to the public while this search is underway.

