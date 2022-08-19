Nashville Fire crews search for teen in Stones River


water rescue generic
water rescue generic(Pixabay)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews began looking for a teenager Friday who was last seen in Stones River while preparing to fish with his father.

Officials said the teen was seen entering the water but did not resurface.

The Stones River Greenway is blocked off to the public while this search is underway.

Stones River crews
Stones River crews(NFD)

This is a breaking news update; we will update the story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former Deputy Chief
MNPD Deputy Chief dead at age 53
(Source: @SpaceX Twitter)
LIVE: SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites
WSMV school bus crash
School wrecks into power pole in Frankin
More Black-owned businesses come to Nashville
More Black owned businesses come to Nashville