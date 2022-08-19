More Black-owned businesses coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across the country are celebrating Black-owned businesses because August is Black Business Month.

Black business owner Tobit Harvey of TJ’s Cheesecake Chronicles in Antioch recently took a leap of faith. He left his scientist career behind to make cheesecakes full time. He’s working to inspire other people to get involved in the culinary arts if it’s something they love.

“It gives me a sense of pride,” Harvey said. “I’m Liberian American as well, so it really give me closeness to my community being able to have a representation, be the representation for the next person who look like me and says, ‘oh I want to be able to bake cheesecakes and take over the world here as I’m trying to do one cheesecake at a time.”

Harvey’s customers’ support, plus his passion for his favorite sweet treat is pushing his business forward.

“I’m 40 now, so I’m blessed to say it’s never too late to do what you want to do,’ Harvey said. “Have a goal, have a vision, and execute that plan to your perfection. Put in the work. It will pay off.”

Other Black business owners want to remind everyone you’re never too young to work toward your goals either.

In 2021, 11-year-old Jakoby Cooper started The Slush Kids, serving up Italian ice and slushies with his stepfather’s help.

“We’ve been adding on a lot and growing a lot since we first started,” Cooper said.

“A lot of people are afraid to just get out there and try it, but you just got to put one foot forward and just try it. What’s the worst that can happen? You just go back to a regular job if you aren’t successful,” said Freddie Buddie, Jakoby’s stepdad, and co-owner of The Slush Kids.

More Black entrepreneurs are turning their passion into a business. The number of Black-owned businesses is increasing both nationwide and in Nashville.

In 2019, there were about 134,000 Black-owned businesses. This is an 8% hike from 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Nashville Black Market is a place where entrepreneurs can advertise and sell their products online and in person. The market’s co-founder, Carlos Partee says 26% of all Nashville small businesses are Black owned, which is up from 15%. Partee said this means some businesses are bouncing back.

During the pandemic, local Black-owned businesses were hit hard.

“We know Black business owners have suffered more losses than other ethnicities,” Partee said. “We are trying to form a platform for entrepreneurs to thrive and continuously be represented.”

Partee believes more work needs to be done to help Black entrepreneurs run successful businesses. It’s a gap the Nashville Black Market is working to fill by the end of the 2022.

“Whether that’s coming through a funnel where you go through a class and learn how to do your business a little bit better, learn how to do retail better. Then you come to our market and you’re here and you’re put on this platform,” Partee said as he explained the concepts they are working on alongside other organizations.

The next Nashville Black Market event is Saturday, Aug. 20, at New Hope Baptist Church. You can find a list of their events here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.