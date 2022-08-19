MNPD Deputy Chief dead at age 53

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake announced the death of MNPD Deputy Chief of Police Mike Alexander Friday.

The 53-year-old died peacefully at home Friday morning of apparent natural causes, according to MNPD officials. He served as part of the MNPD for 31 years. Chief Drake appointed Alexander as Deputy Chief of the department’s Investigative Services Bureau on May 1, 2022. While serving in that role, Alexander oversaw the MNPD’s centralized investigative components, including Homicide, Special Victims, Specialized Investigations, Domestic Violence, Youth Services, Family Intervention, Fraud, and Auto Theft.

“In his time as Deputy Chief and member of our command staff, Mike excelled,” Chief Drake said. “I had full confidence in Mike’s leadership skills and his strong ability to make thoughtful, reasoned decisions. Mike was respected and appreciated by those under his command and throughout our police department. He talked frequently of the excellent police work being performed by the officers who reported to him. I am among many who will deeply miss Mike.”

After graduating from Middle Tennessee State University, Alexander was hired as a Police Officer Trainee on February 1, 1991. He then worked in the Central, South, and West Precincts before his promotion to Sergeant on March 1, 2001, when he became a supervisor at the Hermitage Precinct.

When Alexander was promoted to Lieutenant in 2004, he led patrol details at the South Precinct and then the Hermitage Precinct before his promotion to Captain in 2006. As Captain, he became a Field Supervisor in the Chief of Police Bureau and had oversight responsibility countywide.

In 2007, Alexander was appointed Commander of the MNPD’s South Precinct, where he served until January 1, 2013, when he was named to head the department’s Specialized Investigations Division consisting of undercover narcotics detectives and the TITANS component. He also oversaw Specialized Investigations for nine years until his appointment to Deputy Chief.

Chief Drake said Alexander was a devoted football fan and enjoyed being a longtime season ticket member of the Tennessee Titans. He is survived by his wife, Julie, and his two adult children, Lauren and Jacob. Funeral arrangements are pending.

