Mayor Cooper, NDOT announce new pedestrian safety regulations for developers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - City of Nashville officials are trying to improve pedestrian safety by limiting how long developers can shut sidewalks down as construction projects increase, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Friday morning.

“As we grow, it is our responsibility to ensure there are safe and accessible ways for residents to move around town regardless of the amount of construction activity that may be going on,” Cooper said.

Nashville is prohibiting developers from taking over sidewalks indefinitely. Effective immediately, NDOT will no longer give out permits for construction projects that impact right of ways for longer than seven days.

NDOT said if the developer can prove construction necessitates shutting down a sidewalk for more than seven days, they must build a scaffolding to serve as a sidewalk for the time being.

“I think that is definitely better,” downtown resident Jack Mishnick said after Friday’s announcement.

Mishnick said he walks around downtown Nashville almost every day, whether it’s to the gym or get coffee. Along his walk, there is plenty of construction.

Construction sometimes takes over the right of ways like sidewalks. It shuts them down for weeks, months, or in some cases, years on end.

“It is interesting,” Mishnick said. “Just the other day, I was walking down here and counted like 15 cranes. I try to cross the street to where there is a sidewalk.”

A couple developers told WSMV 4 that hardly any of their projects are seven days or less, and building scaffolding is expensive. The developers said they believe the new policy will put a damper on downtown construction, but the city said the safety of citizens comes first.

For existing construction projects who have permits to block the right of way, NDOT will be working with those developers when their current permit experiences on a solution to get them in compliance.

