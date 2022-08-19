Mayor Cooper, NDOT to announce new guidelines for sidewalks and bike lanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper and Nashville’s Department of Transportion (NDOT) are adding new requirements for all construction projects moving forward in the city.

The mayor is looking to ensure pedestrians have a working sidewalk and bicyclists have enough space to ride alongside Nashville roads at locations under construction. The new guidelines require at least a temporary sidewalk or bike lane available for people to pass if the current sidewalk or bike lane is involved in the construction.

The overall goal is to reduce pedestrian-involved incidents on all Nashville roads.

The announcement is scheduled for Friday at 9:30 a.m. near Vanderbilt’s Office of Admissions.

