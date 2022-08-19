First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers and warm temperatures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Well just like yesterday, a little patchy fog to start off our day once again so be ready to give yourself a little extra time this morning.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a couple of pop-up showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain today.

On Saturday we’ll see temperatures try and make a run at 90 degrees, but it still looks like many areas will stay in the 80s. I can’t totally rule out a stray afternoon shower, but most if not all of us will stay dry.

There’s a better chance for showers and storms come Sunday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Unsettled weather will continue for the start of next week with some showers and storms on Monday.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a very isolated shower and highs in the mid 80s.

We’re back in the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday with another stray shower that can’t be totally ruled out each day.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.