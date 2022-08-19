Crews recover body of missing teen in Stones River


truck on the scene
truck on the scene(News4)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews began looking for a teenager Friday who was last seen in Stones River while preparing to fish with his father.

Officials said the teen was seen entering the water but did not resurface.

Nashville Fire officials said crews were supported by the Nashville Emergency Operations Center divers in what ended up being a successful recovery of the teen who disappeared. NFD officials confirmed that the teen is deceased.

The Greenway will be reopened to the public shortly.

Stones River crews
Stones River crews(NFD)

This is a breaking news update; we will update the story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Friday evening weather update
New policy protects Nashville pedestrians
Mayor Cooper, NDOT announce new pedestrian safety regulations for developers
New policy protects Nashville pedestrians
New policy protects Nashville pedestrians
Community members pack hygiene kits for MNPS
Community members pack hygiene kits for MNPS
Community members pack hygiene kits for MNPS
Community members pack hygiene kits for MNPS