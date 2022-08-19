Crews recover body of missing teen in Stones River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews began looking for a teenager Friday who was last seen in Stones River while preparing to fish with his father.

Officials said the teen was seen entering the water but did not resurface.

Nashville Fire officials said crews were supported by the Nashville Emergency Operations Center divers in what ended up being a successful recovery of the teen who disappeared. NFD officials confirmed that the teen is deceased.

The Greenway will be reopened to the public shortly.

Stones River crews (NFD)

This is a breaking news update; we will update the story as we learn more.

