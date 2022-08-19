Community members pack hygiene kits for MNPS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville schools in District 16 will soon receive bags of hygiene kits to help students continue to get the best education and its all thanks to people in that community.

As the school year gets started, many people want to make sure kids have backpacks and school supplies. Community members in District 16 want to make sure they have hygiene kits as well, which some educators said helps with students’ confidence.

A total of 800 bags will be given to students in that district.

“It’s an invisible need, but it’s something that has a long far-reaching impact,” said Councilwoman Ginny Welsch of District 16.

On Friday, at Thompson Station Library, Councilwoman Ginny Welsch of District 16 and about a dozen community members packed 600 bags of hygiene kits. On Thursday, an additional 200 hygiene kits were packed by Girls Scout Troop 1212 Service Unit 52 as part of their public service badge.

“Toiletries are the first thing people let go of when they run out of money during the month. Because toiletries aren’t covered by TANF, they aren’t covered by SNAP,” Welsch said. “We have a lot of low-income people in the city. We have a lot of low-income students in our school system. About 80% of kids in our school system are on reduced and free lunches. Those families run out of money in the middle of the month and can’t afford these things,” she added.

The hygiene kits included, soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo and conditioner, comb and brush and female sanitary products.

“I’m just so appreciative. Everybody in the community has really stepped up for this. Most of the things that you see here on the tables were all donated,” Welsch said. “Most of the things we had to buy to supplement were all paid for with donated money.”

The District 16 councilwoman said the idea to provide hygiene kits came from a couple in her district. One of them was a teacher who saw the need.

“She saw firsthand the negative impact that kids who did not have access to proper hygiene, the negative impact that had in the classroom on how those kids could learn, how those kids could relate to their peers,” Welsch said.

Both the councilmember and community members said it’s all about making sure kids get the best education.

“This is one thing we can do to make sure that they come to school, concentrate and get the best education that they can,” Welsch said.

“I feel so encouraged that the southeast Nashville community came to gather and donated thousands of items and just showed up for our young people,” said Jennifer Dewall, Community Achieve Site Manager At Wright Middle School. “It’s so encouraging to know that it’s not just the teachers and the parents and the people at the school that care about the young people.”

Dewall said this community help will make a tangible difference in the lives of students.

“Middle school is a time of transition and so for all of our kids to have what they need discreetly in their backpacks to access when they need it without having to ask anyone or seek it out, its provided for them, I think it’s a relief,” Dewall said.

Welsch helping students in this way also has health implications.

“We all know for example the importance of oral hygiene. We all know without oral hygiene, you can have all sorts of systemic problems in your health,” Welsch said. “You start having good oral hygiene when you are young and in school when you learn how to do these things and it’s just really important we cover these gaps.”

Welsch said though this is for students in her district, the need for these items is citywide.

“This is something we should be doing citywide on a regular basis because when SNAP funds don’t pay for these basic items, you need to live a healthy life,” Welsch said. “That’s really kind of unconscionable and unacceptable, and we need to cover that gap for people.”

All the hygiene items were collected about four weeks ago. Welsch said the excess items will stock pantries of the school so it’s available for kids.

Welsch also said all 800 hygiene kit bags will be distributed to schools in District 16 next week.

