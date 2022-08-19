“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign.

During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas.

The initiative coincides with the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. Its goal is to reduce incidents that happen when someone is driving under the influence.

“Our Deputies, along with our local and state law enforcement partners will be out in force during this year’s Booze It and Lose It campaign,” said Sheriff John Fuson. “Our mission is simple, find impaired drivers and get them off our roads, and bring them to jail. Our advice is also simple, if you drink or are under the influence of a prescription or illegal drug, don’t drive. If you choose to ignore this advice, we will be waiting for you with a pair of bracelets and an uncomfortable night’s stay in the Montgomery County Jail.

The campaign began Wednesday and will continue through Sept. 5.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.