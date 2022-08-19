4-run first inning earns Nolensville second victory in Little League World Series


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT
WILLIAMSPORT, PA. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League team scored big Friday at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Nolensville, the Southeast Region champion, had a 4-run first inning that lifted their team to a significant victory over Snow Canyon, the Mountain Region champions, in the United States bracket of the 2022 Little League World Series.

That would be enough as Nolensville took their LLWS opener by a score of 11-2.

Nolensville will meet up with the Great Lakes Region champions from Hagerstown, Indiana, on Monday at 2 p.m. CT.

