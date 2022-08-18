WSMV Investigates helps Waverly families find financial assistance for home destroyed by flooding

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - One year later and WSMV4 Investigates is getting financial help for victims affected by the deadly flooding in Waverly and Humphreys County.

Since last year, WSMV4 has been tracking how much money is left to help people and have uncovered hundreds of thousands of dollars still available for those in need. People who have been waiting a year for help are finally getting it.

It was only a matter of minutes before the water on Shirley Mroczkowski’s street started pouring into her house.

“Next thing you know water was coming in through the door, up through the floors and through the vents,” Mroczkowski said.

For hours they were stuck, praying they’d survive what ultimately turned out to be the worst flooding Waverly had ever seen.

“It was horrifying,” Mroczkowski said.

Her house was destroyed along with more than a hundred others, and while she received some financial assistance, she could have used more.

Mroczkowski said she had no idea, at the time WSMV4 talked to her, that more than $790,000 was still available for victims.

“What is your response when you hear that much money is still available for victims?” News4 Investigates asked her.

“Sad, because there are still people out here who really need help,” Mroczkowski replied.

Many people, like Richard Davis, haven’t received any assistance.

“We really have been just kind of struggling and trying to get through this and it’s been a long road,” Davis said.

“It’s almost overwhelming to be honest with you,” Margie Headrick, who lost everything in her home during last year’s floods, said.

WSMV4 Investigates sat down with Amy Fair with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and is taking charge of distributing the funds.

“What do you say to those victims who had no idea there was even still money left?” WSMV4 Investigates asked Fair.

“Recovery is a marathon and not a sprint. I want people to know that if there are people who still need help, I want to get them connected,” Fair said.

WSMV4 asked The Community Foundation to return to Waverly to meet people who have questions and still desperately need financial assistance.

Before the meeting was over, more victims like Margie and Gene Headrick were on the list to get the financial help they need.

“We’re so thankful. We’re really appreciative,” Headrick said.

Also on the list to get more help? Mroczkowski, who could use more money to pay off some of her bills.

“That’s why there’s money left, because there’s people who still have need,” Fair said.

The Headricks understand holding onto money for long-term recovery.

“That was so smart to not spend everything up front because it easily could have been exhausted,” Margie Headrick said.

Others, like Kathy Stanfield, want more to be done to let people know money is still available.

“There’s no telling how many people need help right now,” Stanfield said.

In the meantime, the Headricks are hopeful their house that has sat empty for the last year can finally be finished so they can move back in and on with their lives.

“Thank you for remembering Waverly and the people here. Disasters are all around us,” Headrick said.

There are still many who need financial help.

Whether you’re looking to connect with the United Way of Humphreys County of The Community Foundation, there are six case managers ready to help those who still have a need.

To reach the United Way of Humphreys County, call 931-296-4588 or email unitedwayhumphreys@gmail.com.

To reach Disaster Recovery Connection at The Community Foundation, call 615-270-9255.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.