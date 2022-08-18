Woman dies week after truck falls from parking garage

Pinckard was wearing her seatbelt. There were no signs of impairment on scene.
Pinckard was wearing her seatbelt. There were no signs of impairment on scene.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The woman injured after her car fell from a parking garage at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville has died about a week after the crash.

Patsy Pinckard, 73, of Centerville, died Thursday morning following the Aug. 10 crash on 21st Avenue North, according to police. Pinckard’s Toyota Tacoma fell off the fourth floor of the parking garage. Pinckard was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A Metro Police investigation into the crash found Pinckard was driving in the public parking garage when she pulled into a spot and, for an unknown reason, the Tacoma went through cable barriers and off the fourth floor deck of the garage.

Pinckard was wearing her seatbelt. There were no signs of impairment on scene, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tennessee Highway Patrol
One person killed in Wilson County crash
Chris and Niki discuss Titans joint practice with Tampa Bay
Titans, Bucs wrap joint practices
Thursday afternoon news update
Thursday afternoon news update
Nashville will host the NHL Awards and NHL Draft in June 2023.
Nashville to host NHL Awards show, NHL Draft in June 2023