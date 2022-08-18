Titans, Bucs wrap joint practices


Chris and Niki discuss what they saw in the second and final joint practice between the Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
By Chris Harris and Niki Lattarulo
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chris Harris and Niki Lattarulo discuss what they saw in the second and final joint practice between the Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Of note from Thursday:

  • A dust-up at the end of practice with Jeffery Simmons throwing a punch and having to be restrained by Mike Vrabel.
  • Kyle Philips continuing to stand out with this route running and catch ability.
  • Rookie Treylon Burks was back at practice after leaving early yesterday.
  • RG Nate Davis was not out there today, instead Jordan Roos got work with the first team at the position.

Chris and Niki also touch on what to watch for in Saturday night’s preseason matchup between Tennessee and Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chris and Niki discuss Titans joint practice with Tampa Bay
Titans, Bucs wrap joint practices
Nashville will host the NHL Awards and NHL Draft in June 2023.
Nashville to host NHL Awards show, NHL Draft in June 2023
Luke Knox passed away this week, according to FIU officials.
Luke Knox, former Brentwood Academy football standout, dies at 22
Baseball team going to world series
Nolensville wins Little League World Series opener