Titans, Bucs wrap joint practices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chris Harris and Niki Lattarulo discuss what they saw in the second and final joint practice between the Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Of note from Thursday:

A dust-up at the end of practice with Jeffery Simmons throwing a punch and having to be restrained by Mike Vrabel.

Kyle Philips continuing to stand out with this route running and catch ability.

Rookie Treylon Burks was back at practice after leaving early yesterday.

RG Nate Davis was not out there today, instead Jordan Roos got work with the first team at the position.

Chris and Niki also touch on what to watch for in Saturday night’s preseason matchup between Tennessee and Tampa Bay.

