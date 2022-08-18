TDOT to close Murfreesboro Pike ramp onto I-40 East this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The ramp from Murfreesboro Pike onto Interstate 40 East will be closed this weekend while concrete repairs are made, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday and again from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Crews with Vulcan Materials Company will be repairing the concrete on the ramp during the closures.

The work is part of a resurfacing and bridge repair project of Interstate 24 between the I-440 and I-40 split.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

