Snapchat launches new transparency feature after parents’ outrage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After outrage from parents across the country who lost children to overdoses on drugs purchased on Snapchat, the company launched a transparency feature.

For the first time, Snapchat has increased parental visibility in the app.

“Snapchat was built to block that,” tech expert Don Baham said, explaining that Snapchat is designed to protect both the content of the user’s conversations, and whom the conversation is with.

“The whole idea behind Snapchat is you have this way to communicate with disappearing messages,” Baham said.

But growing concern over deadly drug deals in the app force the company to respond.

In early August, Snapchat announced a new feature, Family Center, which allows parents to see whom their kids are chatting with, with the user’s content.

“It’s limited to just see who you’re chatting with, not necessarily the contents of the message,” Baham said. “I’m sure that was done on purpose.”

A parent to teens himself, Baham takes a hard line against Snapchat at home.

“I’ve got a middle schooler and a high schooler and neither one of them has Snapchat,” he said. “It’s dangerous.”

Baham feels the Family Center is a step in the right direction, but that parents shouldn’t let their guard down.

“They can provide consent for the Snapchat account they want you to know about, but not for the Snapchat account they don’t want to know about it,” Baham said.

He stresses social media safety comes down to transparent conversations with your children.

“Start with something that they physically sign that says, ‘Yes, we are going to use this responsibly, come to you with questions, talk about what’s happening on the device,’” Baham said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.