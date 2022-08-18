Smells of fair drifting through Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The smells of pork chops on a stick, turkey legs and funnel cakes made their way into the James E. Ward Agricultural Center as the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens on Thursday.

Long considered the state’s best fair, Wilson County is back for its second year as Tennessee’s State Fair.

It’s much more than just livestock, food and rides. It’s Tennessee pride, from east to west, at a new building for a Tennessee tour.

An easy way to see your state.

Fair President Randall Clemmons said it’s the best way to see Tennessee’s trails.

“Never get a better way to see the places that are often so hidden,” Clemmons said.

For the next 10 days that Ferris wheel spins and stomachs get satisfied with friend everything.

The temperature neared 90 degrees on Thursday, but a state fair opening is a sure sign that fall surely has to be close.

The fair in Lebanon has been family run since the 1800s, five generations with classics and brand-new things to see.

Why is the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair so great?

“We have 1,800 volunteers, the people who come out here believe in this and just want to be part of it,” Clemmons said.

For the young crowd, it is the rides that usually take the cake, funnel or not.

Oh, to be four again, just hope you’re also four foot or you won’t make it on some of the rides.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.