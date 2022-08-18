PETA members protest vegan milk upcharge at Nashville Starbucks

PETA members protest Starbucks upcharging for vegan milk.
PETA members protest Starbucks upcharging for vegan milk.(Nickie Jennings/WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- An apparent protest is being held at a Nashville Starbucks over the coffee shop upcharging for vegan milk.

Protesters with PETA, the animal rights organization, were seen outside of Starbucks, 3005 West End Ave., holding signs stating:

“MORE BUCKS FOR STARBUCKS: Stop Upcharging for Vegan Milk.”

A few protesters were seen with their feet in cement blocks, but rubber boots made it easy to slip out.

Officers on scene are monitoring the protest. The Starbucks location has shut down for the time being.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.



Protesters put their feet in cement blocks at Starbucks protest.
Protesters put their feet in cement blocks at Starbucks protest.(Nickie Jennings/WSMV)

