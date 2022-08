LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed when a dump truck left the roadway in Wilson County and struck a tree, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said on Thursday.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 17000 block of Central Pike between Interstate 840 and Highway 231.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

