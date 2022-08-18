One man injured during drive-by shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday morning that sent one man to the hospital.

According to police at the scene, a man was standing outside of a house on 16th Avenue North when a vehicle drove by and opened fire, striking the man in the upper body. He was transported to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Police said the injured man does not know why he was shot or by whom.

Detectives are working to get a description of the vehicle as the investigation continues.

Police tape at driveby shooting scene in Nashville. (WSMV)

