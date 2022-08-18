Nolensville wins opening game of Little League World Series
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Little League World Series kicked off in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Wednesday and Nolensville brought home a win.
Nolensville, the Southeast Region champion, scored its first run in the second inning and kept them going until the fourth.
The opening game against Middleboro, Massachusetts finished with a score of 5-3.
Nolensville will be playing Utah, the Mountain Region champions, this Friday.
